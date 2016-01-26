(Adds central bank statement, details)
BAKU Jan 26 Azerbaijan's central bank said on
Tuesday it had revoked banking licences from two lenders,
Yunayted Kredit Bank and NBC Bank ASC, in a further step aimed
to consolidate the Caucasus nation's banking sector.
The licences were revoked and external management appointed
to the two small banks after they failed to meet a minimum
capital requitement of 50 million Azeri manats ($31 million) and
were unable to respect obligations to creditors, the central
bank said.
All private persons who had insured their deposits at these
two banks will be paid compensations in full, it said.
The liquidation of weak banks in the Caucasus nation is not
linked directly to the sharp devaluation of its manat currency,
central bank sources told Reuters.
The manat has lost about a third of its value against
the dollar in the past month and the central bank has spent more
than half its foreign currency reserves, which now stand at
about $5 billion, trying to protect it from low oil prices. Oil
and gas account for 75 percent of the state's revenues.
The number of banks working in Azerbaijan has now fallen to
39 from 43 at the start of the year. A financial market source
said the number of banks in Azerbaijan may fall to 30 already
next month or may reach this number by the end of March.
($1 = 1.6052 manats)
