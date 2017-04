BAKU Jan 19 The foreign currency reserves of Azerbaijan's central bank currently stand at around $5 billion, the bank's head, Elman Rustamov, told reporters on Tuesday.

The central bank was ready to sell $200 million on the forex market on Monday to support the ailing manat currency but local banks bought less than this amount, he said. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova and Margarita Antidze; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)