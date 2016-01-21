BRIEF-Vine Resources files for IPO of up to $500 mln for co's class A common stock
* Vine Resources Inc files for ipo of up to $500 million for co's class a common stock - sec filing
MOSCOW Jan 21 Azeri president Ilhan Aliyev said on Thursday authorities do not plan additional measures to stabilise the manat currency rate, Russia's RIA news agency said. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Dominic Evans)
* Vine Resources Inc files for ipo of up to $500 million for co's class a common stock - sec filing
* Cohen & Steers announces preliminary assets under management March 31, 2017