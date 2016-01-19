BRIEF-Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire Ascend Learning LLC
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan
BAKU Jan 19 Oil-rich Azerbaijan should create an economic system based on an oil price of $25-30 per barrel, central bank head Elman Rustamov told parliament on Tuesday.
As of 1105 GMT, benchmark Brent crude was trading at $29.83 per barrel. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova and Margarita Antidze; writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Maria Kiselyova)
TOKYO, April 14 Potential rescuers of Japan's Takata Corp have extended talks, already in their 14th month, for a deal to take over the air bag maker at the heart of the auto industry's biggest safety recall, people briefed on the process said.