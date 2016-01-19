BRIEF-Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire Ascend Learning LLC
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan
BAKU Jan 19 Azerbaijan's parliament approved a package of measures imposing some limits on foreign currency outflows, removing the insurance limit on deposits held in local banks, and abolishing a 10 percent tax on interest paid on retail deposits.
It also on Tuesday approved changes to the oil-producing country's tax laws. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
TOKYO, April 14 Potential rescuers of Japan's Takata Corp have extended talks, already in their 14th month, for a deal to take over the air bag maker at the heart of the auto industry's biggest safety recall, people briefed on the process said.