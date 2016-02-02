BAKU Feb 2 Azerbaijan's currency reserves tumbled by 65 percent to $4.398 billion as of Feb. 1 from $12.680 billion by the same date of last year, the country's central bank said on Tuesday.

The drastic plunge in the reserves is largely due to massive interventions by the bank on the foreign exchange market over the past few months aimed to support the ailing manat currency. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)