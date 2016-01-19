BAKU Jan 19 Azerbaijan plans to lift taxes imposed on interest paid on retail deposits held in local banks from Feb. 1, Azeri central bank head Elman Rustamov said at a meeting of parliament's committees on Tuesday.

Rustamov proposed that these changes should be introduced for three years. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova and Margarita Antidze; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)