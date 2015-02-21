BAKU Feb 21 Azeri central bank set a new rate
for the manat currency on Saturday, devaluing it by 33.5 percent
to the U.S. dollar and by 30 percent to euro.
The manat was set at 1.05 to the dollar and 1.19 to the
euro, down from 0.78 manats to the dollar and 0.89 to the euro
on Friday.
"This decision was made in order to support diversification
of Azerbaijan's economy, strengthen its international
compatibility and export potential as well as to provide
sustainability of balance of payment," the central bank said in
a statement.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze;
Editing by Alison Williams)