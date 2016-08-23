BAKU Aug 23 Azerbaijan's central bank pledged
on Tuesday to support the country's banks and currency and
called fears of another devaluation groundless.
The verbal interventions come after two devaluations last
year cut the value of the Azeri currency, the manat, in half
against the dollar. It is now close to its lows for this year,
as banks and consumers buy up dollars.
Azerbaijan gets three-quarters of its revenue from oil
exports, and the plunge in oil prices over the past two years
has hit it hard. The country burned through more than half its
reserves in 2015 to prop up the manat, and in December, the
central bank moved the currency to a managed float.
"The sales of foreign currency by the State Oil Fund (SOFAZ)
will continue," Namig Aliyev, the central bank spokesman, told
Reuters. "Rumours about devaluation are groundless."
But foreign currency demand at the central bank auction on
Tuesday was $604.5 million, and SOFAZ offers just $50 million at
twice-weekly auctions.
On Tuesday, the manat traded at 1.6245 per dollar. That was
down some 8 percent from early June, before the currency started
to slide. Officials admit that foreign currency demand has been
lately far exceeding supply.
"Dollarisation is very high - 76 percent of all deposits are
in dollars, which means that confidence in the manat has not
been restored," Samir Aliyev, an independent expert, told
Reuters.
Earlier this month, the Azeri central bank raised its key
interest rate for the third time this year, to 9.5 percent, the
highest since 2008, in a bid to support the manat and encourage
manat deposits.
According to the budget, SOFAZ's total transfer to the state
budget this year is set at $4.7 billion. It has already sold
$3.2 billion in the first seven months of this year. The fund's
transfers are used for sales at auctions. Some currency is sold
by the central bank itself.
The higher demand for the dollar could make commercial banks
limit its sales to clients - already capped by the central bank
at $500 earlier this year.
"We sell foreign currency according to a limit - not more
than $500 to each person a day," said a representative of
Azerturk Bank, who did not want to be named.
"Summer months were relatively fine, but the situation has
changed this week. We have not reduced this limit, but if
situation does not change we will have to do it," he said.
Local businessmen also face problems.
"I need to transfer dollars to my partners and need to buy
$4,000, but I can't do it," Asef Verdiyev, a pharmacological
company owner, told Reuters.
