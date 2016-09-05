(Adds Greek Energy Ministry official's comment)
BAKU, Sept 5 Azerbaijan's state energy company
SOCAR plans to go ahead with a deal to buy Greek natural gas
pipelines operator DESFA, but says that its price should be
reduced, SOCAR's president said on Monday.
In 2013 SOCAR agreed to buy a 66 percent stake in the
crisis-hit gas supply grid operator for 400 million euros
($446.3 million).
But the acquisition stalled after SOCAR was ordered to sell
17 percent of DESFA to a third party to satisfy EU competition
authorities.
Complicating the sale further, Greece passed a law in July
which raised DESFA's gas tariffs from next year by a much lower
amount than expected.
"The Greek side has taken some steps which violate the
tender process ... That's why DESFA's price should be now half
its initial value," Rovnag Abdullayev told reporters.
"SOCAR does not intend to pull out of the deal," he said and
added that SOCAR was expecting explanations from the Greek
government.
Abdullayev said Italian gas grid operator Snam was
still interested in buying a 17 percent stake in DESFA from
SOCAR.
A senior official in the Greek Energy Ministry said SOCAR
should take into consideration subdued demand for gas in Greece.
"Regulations on the tariffs...are based on (gas) consumption
estimates. Obviously, the Azeris are only looking at the
financial part and not at the other aspect, which is plunging
(gas) consumption in the country," the official said on
condition of anonymity.
He added that SOCAR did not have a say in the tariff hikes
since the company would be a passive shareholder in DESFA.
DESFA's sale is part of a privatisation programme required
under Greece's three international bailouts since 2010 and is
expected to raise 188 million euros for state coffers this year,
helping the country meet a 2.5 billion-euro target for state
asset sales.
