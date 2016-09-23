BAKU, Sept 23 Azerbaijan's state energy company
SOCAR plans to hold talks with Greek officials over a deal to
buy Greek natural gas pipeline operator DESFA, SOCAR's president
said on Friday.
In 2013, SOCAR agreed to 66 percent of the crisis-hit gas
supply grid operator for 400 million euros ($448.5 million). But
the deal stalled after SOCAR was ordered to sell 17 percent of
DESFA to a third party to satisfy EU competition authorities.
Complicating the sale further, Greece passed a law in July
raising DESFA's gas tariffs from next year by a much lower
amount than expected.
"Our delegation will hold negotiations in Greece on
September 27-28," Rovnag Abdullayev told reporters.
SOCAR officials say the company was ready to go ahead with
the deal but DESFA's price should be substantially cut. SOCAR's
letter of guarantee for the acquisition expires on Sept. 30.
Italian gas grid operator Snam is still interested
in buying a 17 percent stake in DESFA from SOCAR to satisfy the
EU competition conditions, the Azeri company has said.
DESFA's sale is part of a privatisation programme required
under Greece's international bailouts and is expected to raise
188 million euros for state coffers this year.
($1 = 0.8919 euros)
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Margarita Antidze;
editing by David Clarke)