* Cuts 2011 GDP growth f'cast to 0.9 pct vs previous 2.0 pct f'cast

* Oil output f'cast for 2011 cut to 45.6 mln t from 46.0 mln t

* Gas output f'cast for 2011 cut to 25.3 bcm from 28.0 bcm

By Lada Yevgrashina

BAKU, Oct 11 Azerbaijan has cut its forecast for economic growth this year again and now sees it expanding just 0.9 percent instead of 2.0 percent due to a fall in production of oil and gas, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Finance Ministry published Azerbaijan's economic forecasts for 2011-15.

It cut its oil output forecast to 45.6 million tonnes in 2011 from a previous forecast of 46.0 million tonnes and versus 50.8 million tonnes produced in 2010. Gas output is expected to come to 25.3 billion cubic metres (bcm) this year, it said, compared with a previous estimate of 28.0 bcm.

Analysts and official sources have previously said shrinking oil and gas production was due to repair work on some drilling platforms and refineries.

The economy grew just 1.1 percent in January-August year-on-year, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts as little as 0.2 percent full-year growth for 2011.

The country expects its growth to bounce back to 5.7 percent in 2012 and 5.1 percent in 2013, and its budget revenues and spending are also expected to rise next year.

Azerbaijan became a significant oil player with production exceeding a landmark level of 1 million barrels per day in 2009 with its largest oil project, known as ACG or Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli, which is being developed by an international group led by BP .

The country expects oil production to rise to 46.0 million tonnes and gas production to 28.3 bcm in 2012.

Experts and analysts expect a further rise in oil production in 2013 with the start of the next stage of development at ACG field Chirag.

Gas production is also expected to rise by 2017, when the second phase of the major Shah Deniz gas field is expected to start.

Inflation for 2011 is now seen at 9.8 percent, up from a previous estimate of 8.0 percent and 5.7 percent in 2010. Inflation for 2012 is seen at 6.0 percent, well below the IMF forecast of 10.3 percent. (Reporting by Lada Yevgrashina; writing by Margarita Antidze in Tbilisi)