By Margarita Antidze and Nailia Bagirova

BAKU, Aug 3 Azerbaijan needs oil prices to at least double if it is to meet its ambitious forecast of 1.8 percent growth this year, even after policy changes including a float of the manat currency that won praise from the IMF, economists say.

Oil and gas account for about 75 percent of state revenues and 45 percent of gross domestic product and the slump in crude prices since mid-2014 has hit the ex-Soviet economy hard.

After being forced to cut bread taxes to appease angry Azeris who took to the streets protesting steep price hikes, the government promised a path of fiscal rigidity and reforms.

But things have not been going well, even after the government cut the base oil price assumed in the budget to $25 per barrel and moved the currency into a managed float, easing pressure on foreign exchange reserves.

A two-month fall in the manat has pushed it about 6 percent lower against the dollar, even though energy prices are higher than six months ago, as the inflow of petrodollars falls short of what is demanded by households and banks.

"The government presents a positive image domestically, but in reality they are hoping for nothing else but oil prices to grow," said Christopher Weafer, senior partner at Macro-Advisory Ltd consultancy.

On Friday, S&P Global Ratings cut its sovereign outlook for Azerbaijan to negative from stable and said it expects the economy to contract by 3 percent this year.

Natiq Jafarly, an independent analyst, said oil prices would have to rise to $90-$100 per barrel for growth to meet the government's forecast - more than double their current level.

"With a current oil price it would be impossible to have even a zero growth by the end of this year," Jafarly said.

The International Monetary Fund predicts GDP will fall 2.4 percent this year while the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development sees a 3 percent contraction, with both saying the recent shocks have been too great to be overcome easily.

The EBRD also points to risks coming from the Nagorno-Karabakh region, where fresh fighting briefly erupted in April. The region lies inside Azerbaijan but has been controlled by ethnic Armenians since a separatist war ended in 1994.

GDP declined 3.4 percent in the first half of this year in annual terms.

"There is no need to revise main parameters of the state budget," the Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said in late May.

GOOD THINGS DONE, NOT ENOUGH

The IMF praised Azerbaijan in May for a "prudent policy mix" after the recent crisis, including the shift to a managed float of the manat, which eased heavy spending of dollars from the rainy-day state oil fund SOFAZ to defend the currency. Capital controls were introduced and refinancing rates raised.

But risks remain.

"The central bank's policy looks impotent to spur a sustainable de-dollarisation and banks keep too much foreign exchange risk," economists at ING Bank wrote in a recent note.

About 70-80 percent of deposits are held in foreign currency - compared to 50 percent in early 2015. S&P has warned that half of all credit extended in Azerbaijan could be in foreign currencies by the end of the year, which raises potential repayment risks.

Forex reserves of the central bank, which stood at $4.163 billion on Aug.1, and SOFAZ funds combined cover 25 months of imports. The IMF has called Azeri's buffers "ample" but says it needs to reduce inefficient public spending and increase non-oil tax revenues.

Weafer said the country had done little over the past quarter-century to diversify away from oil and that was unlikely to change quickly.

"Unless crude prices double, they are not achieving the (growth) forecast this year," he said. (Writing by Margarita Antidze and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Catherine Evans)