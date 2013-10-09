* President Aliyev set to win third five-year term
* Rights groups accuse Aliyev of violations
* West eyeing strategic interests, energy supplies
By Margarita Antidze and Thomas Grove
BAKU, Oct 9 Azeri President Ilham Aliyev appears
certain to extend his rule in the oil-producing former Soviet
republic for a third straight term in an election on Wednesday
that opponents said has already been skewed in his favour.
In a decade since Aliyev succeeded his father, Azerbaijan
has been through a boom that has raised living standards and has
courted Western states drawn by its strategic location and
status as a producer and transporter of oil and gas.
But Aliyev, 51, has faced criticism at home and abroad over
the government's treatment of dissenters in the nation of 9
million, where protests are quashed quickly.
Aliyev, who could conceivably rule for life after backing a
referendum that abolished term limits in 2009, hopes to increase
Azerbaijan's regional clout in a new five-year term and gain
control over a breakaway territory held by ethnic Armenians.
"Azerbaijan should be an example for the region," Elnur
Aslanov, an advisor to Aliyev, said in his office overlooking
the Caspian Sea in Baku, a capital that mixes flashy shops and
five-star hotels with drab Soviet-era apartment blocks.
"It's important that people see their living standards
increase. Young people today have a totally different starting
point than we had ... ten years ago," he said. "They want more."
Dissent has grown over what critics call endemic corruption,
a gaping divide between rich and poor and alleged abuses in a
nation where one rights group said a pre-election crackdown had
doubled the number of political prisoners.
The number of protests has increased, sparked in part by
young people using social media like Twitter and Facebook. Some
in the predominantly Muslim nation with secular rule have taken
inspiration from the Arab Spring revolts.
Rights groups say Azerbaijan's strategic location between
Turkey, Russia and Iran, its Europe-bound oil and gas pipelines
and its role as a transit route for U.S. troops to reach
Afghanistan have cushioned it from Western criticism.
"Ahead of the presidential elections, Azerbaijan is trying
to project an image of a country which respects human rights.
But the reality could not be more different," Amnesty
International said in a statement.
FATHER'S IMAGE
The opposition has united for the first time behind a single
candidate, Jamil Hasanly, a 61-year-old historian. He said that,
following a skewed pre-election campaign, he believed the poll
would be rigged in favour of Aliyev.
"What we see is just an absence of a political and
democratic climate for a free and fair election," Hasanly told a
news conference on the last day of campaigning.
Opinion polls showed Aliyev far ahead in a field of 10
candidates. Opposition leaders have applied to Baku city
authorities to hold a rally on Saturday, bracing for a potential
defeat.
But few expect sustained protests after the vote, in which
Aliyev's victory is a foregone conclusion for many who cite his
control over most levers of power and the media.
Aliyev has dismissed accusations of human rights abuses and
says Azeris enjoy full democratic freedoms, including a vibrant
opposition press and free and fair elections.
He has benefited from the reputation of his father, Heydar,
who led the country out of the economic chaos of the 1990s and a
war over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous territory controlled by
ethnic Armenians. About 30,000 people were killed in the war.
Economic growth has slowed since Aliyev's first term, but he
boasts that per capita gross domestic product increased to
$7,850 in 2012 from $850 in 2003.
"I will vote for Aliyev because he has done a lot for our
country... I don't want Azerbaijan to return to chaos and I
don't trust the opposition at all," said Sabina Guluzade, 52, a
schoolteacher in Baku.
Polls open at 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) and close at 7 p.m. (1400
GMT). First official preliminary results are expected within
hours of polls closing.
(Editing by Steve Gutterman and Tom Pfeiffer)