BAKU Nov 1 Azeri President Ilham Aliyev's
ruling Yeni Azerbaijan (New Azerbaijan) claimed victory in a
parliamentary election on Sunday that mainstream opposition and
international monitors were shunning.
Aliyev has consolidated his power since succeeding his
father and long-serving leader Heydar in 2003, presiding over a
period when officials say revenues from rising oil and gas
exports have delivered better living standards.
"According to our estimations, Yeni Azerbaijan candidates
have been elected ... Exit poll results make us think that Yeni
Azerbaijan will have a majority in a new parliament again," the
party's executive secretary, Ali Akhmedov, told reporters.
The party had 71 out of 125 seats in the previous
parliament, which is elected every five years.
"I think that we'll get not less than 70 seats in a new
parliament," Akhmedov said.
All exit polls, conducted by local and foreign companies,
indicated a victory for the ruling party victory.
Rights groups accuse the government of curbing freedoms and
of silencing dissent, while the opposition complains of
harassment, a lack of access to broadcasting, and draconian
restrictions on campaigning.
The government denies wrongdoing, and Western governments,
who are courting Azerbaijan as an alternative source of oil and
gas to Russia, balance their criticism over human rights with
strategic considerations.
Azerbaijan is host to oil majors including BP PLC,
Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp.
The opposition has already cried foul.
"The election in Azerbaijan is conducted in an undemocratic
environment," opposition Musavat Party leader, Arif Gajily, told
Reuters. "Our observers monitored a lot of violations, including
ballot stuffing, during the vote."
Musavat and other mainstream opposition parties in
Azerbaijan, a mainly Muslim country of about 9 million people
between Iran, Russia and Turkey, boycotted the poll.
All 125 seats in the single-chamber parliament, which is
elected every five years, will be filled through voting for
individual candidates in electoral districts.
Human Rights Watch said this week that Azeri authorities had
convicted or imprisoned at least 35 journalists and rights and
political activists in 2014 and that "the crackdown continued at
a dizzying pace."
The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe
(OSCE) said it would not monitor the election because
restrictions imposed on it by the authorities made credible
monitoring impossible.
The Azeri President, who left his polling station without
making any statement earlier today, said later that the OSCE's
decision not to monitor the poll "was not acceptable."
Some foreign journalists, including reporters from Reuters,
were not issued with accreditation to cover the election. The
foreign ministry cited technical difficulties.
