BAKU Nov 2 Loyalists of Azeri President Ilham
Aliyev swept the board in a parliamentary election on Sunday
that mainstream opposition and international monitors had
shunned.
Candidates from the ruling Yeni Azerbaijan (New Azerbaijan)
Party won the majority of 125 seats in the single-chamber
parliament, the Central Election Commission (CEC) head said
early on Monday.
Parliament is elected every five years through voting for
individual candidates in electoral districts.
CEC head Mazahir Panakhov read the list of winners after
counting the results from all 125 districts, which indicated
that the ruling party got at least 70 seats in the new
parliament.
A host of small parties and "independents" loyal to the
government took almost all the rest.
Sunday's victory further cements Aliyev's grip on this
mainly Muslim country of about 9 million people between Iran,
Russia and Turkey, cushioned against calls for reform by its
strategic importance to the West as an oil and gas exporter.
Aliyev has consolidated his power since succeeding his
father, long-serving leader Heydar Aliyev, in 2003. Ilham Aliyev
has presided at a time when officials say revenues from rising
oil and gas exports have delivered better living standards.
The ruling party claimed victory shortly after polls closed.
Exit polls, conducted by local and foreign companies, also
indicated a ruling party victory.
Rights groups have accused the government of curbing
freedoms and silencing dissent, while the opposition has
complained of harassment, a lack of access to broadcasting, and
draconian restrictions on campaigning.
The government has denied wrongdoing. Western governments
have balanced their criticism over human rights with strategic
considerations.
Azerbaijan is host to oil majors including BP Plc,
Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp.
The opposition has already cried foul over the election.
"The election in Azerbaijan is conducted in an undemocratic
environment," the opposition Musavat Party's leader, Arif
Gajily, told Reuters. "Our observers monitored a lot of
violations, including ballot stuffing, during the vote."
Musavat and other mainstream opposition parties in
Azerbaijan boycotted the poll.
Human Rights Watch said this week that Azeri authorities had
convicted or imprisoned at least 35 journalists and rights and
political activists in 2014 and that "the crackdown continued at
a dizzying pace."
The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe
(OSCE) said it would not monitor the election because
restrictions imposed on it by the authorities made credible
monitoring impossible.
The Azeri president, who left his polling station without
making any statement, said later on Sunday that the OSCE's
decision not to monitor the poll "was not acceptable."
Some foreign journalists, including reporters from Reuters,
were not given accreditation to cover the election. The foreign
ministry cited technical difficulties.
