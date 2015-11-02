* Ruling party wins 69 mandates in 125-seat parliament
* Result helps Aliyev maintain grip on oil-producing country
* Opposition cries foul, observers give lukewarm appraisal
of poll
BAKU, Nov 2 Azerbaijan's President, Ilham
Aliyev, maintained his grip on power in the oil-producing nation
after loyalists won most parliamentary seats in an election on
Sunday, but the opposition cried foul and observers saw
democratic shortcomings.
The ruling Yeni Azerbaijan (New Azerbaijan) Party took 69 of
the 125 seats in the single-chamber parliament, central election
authorities said, while a host of small parties and independents
also loyal to the government took most of the rest.
Aliyev has consolidated his power in the ex-Soviet republic
since taking over from his father, Heydar, in 2003, benefiting
from revenues from rising oil and gas exports which have
delivered improved living standards.
But rights groups accuse the government of curbing freedoms
of expression, while the opposition complains of harassment, a
lack of access to broadcasting, and draconian restrictions on
campaigning.
A 28-member delegation from the Council of Europe's
parliamentary assembly (PACE), among about 2,000 foreign
observers who monitored the poll, said the election generally
met international standards although some observers disagreed.
"The voting process was observed to be adequate and
generally in line with international standards," the PACE
mission said in a statement. Despite some shortcomings the
results expressed the will of the people, it said.
However, it called on the Azeri authorities to "urgently
improve the situation on human rights and to continue the
democratic development of the country after the elections".
Three members of the mission, in a separate statement, said
however that they could not "regard these elections as a step
towards free, fair and democratic elections".
"According to preliminary estimates, Yeni Azerbaijan got 69
mandates, which allows us to announce this party as the winner,"
Mazahir Panakhov, head of the central election commission, told
reporters.
The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe
(OSCE), Europe's main election watchdog, did not monitor the
poll because as it said restrictions imposed on it by the
authorities made credible monitoring impossible.
The government denies accusations of wrongdoing and the
commission said it had no complaints of serious violations
during the poll.
Western governments balance their criticism of Azerbaijan's
record on human rights with strategic considerations.
A mainly Muslim country of about 9 million people between
Iran, Russia and Turkey, Azerbaijan is host to oil majors
including BP, Exxon Mobil and Chevron.
Two major opposition parties said on Monday the election did
not express people's free will, alleging violations including
ballot stuffing.
"The Musavat party doesn't recognise the results of the Nov.
1 parliamentary elections (which was) conducted in an
undemocratic environment," the party said in a statement.
"The parliamentary elections were totally falsified and can
not be regarded as legitimate," the Democratic Forces National
Council said in a statement.
Some foreign journalists, including reporters from Reuters,
were not given accreditation to cover the election. The foreign
ministry cited technical difficulties.
(Writing By Margarita Antidze; Editing by Richard Balmforth)