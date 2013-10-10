BAKU Oct 10 An Azeri opposition leader who
challenged President Ilham Aliyev in an election said on
Thursday that he planned to contest the vote which he said was
marred by violation.
"I am going to court," Jamil Hasanly told reporters the day
after presidential polls in which Aliyev won nearly 85 percent
of the vote, according to official results with nearly all
ballots counted.
"We gathered many examples of voting violations. There was
ballot stuffing, cases of multiple voting and police
interference in the electoral process."