BAKU Jan 18 Azerbaijan's oil and condensate output fell in 2012, extending the drop seen in 2011, although natural gas production rose last year, the state statistics committee said on Friday.

Oil and condensate production fell 5.3 percent to 42.98 million tonnes in 2012 from 45.40 million in 2011.

Unlike oil, natural gas output in Azerbaijan rose 4.3 percent to 26.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) last year from 25.7 bcm in 2011.

Falling oil production at the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields, the biggest in Azerbaijan and one of BP's largest global projects, has raised concerns in the ex-Soviet republic and prompted its president to accuse the British major of making "false promises".