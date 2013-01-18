* BP increased safety measures after Macondo, hitting Azeri output-committee

* Crude oil output decline extended from 2011

BAKU Jan 18 Higher safety standards at BP after the Macondo oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico were a factor behind declines in Azeri oil output last year, the head of the state statistics committee said on Friday.

Extending a drop that began in 2011, the Caspian Sea oil producer's oil and condensate production fell 5.3 percent to 42.98 million tonnes in 2012 from 45.40 million in 2011.

"The main producer of oil in Azerbaijan is a consortium led by BP, which after an accident in the Gulf of Mexico, boosted safety measures at its drilling operations everywhere, including Azerbaijan. That has been reflected on oil production indicators in 2012," Arif Veliyev told a news conference.

Unlike oil, natural gas output in Azerbaijan rose 4.3 percent to 26.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) last year from 25.7 bcm in 2011.

Falling oil production at the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields, the biggest in Azerbaijan and one of BP's largest global projects, has raised concerns in the ex-Soviet republic and prompted its president to accuse the British major of making "false promises".

Officials at BP and state energy company SOCAR say the geology of the country's main oilfields has fallen short of original expectations and they have cited maintenance as a reason behind the falls of the past 18 months.

The former Soviet republic ships its oil via five main routes: Russia's largest Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, neighbouring Georgia's Supsa, Batumi and Kulevi ports, and Turkey's Ceyhan.

Azerbaijan sells gas to the domestic market and to Georgia and Turkey via the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline as well as to Russia.