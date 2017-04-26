(Corrects headline and first paragraph to show a consortium, not only SOCAR will build a terminal, corrects terms of construction and gas supplies in the second and fourth paragraphs, corrects names of consortium members in the last paragraph)

BAKU, April 26 An international consortium led by the France's Total SA plans to start construction of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Cote d'Ivoire by mid-2017, an official from Azeri SOCAR Trading, the consortium's member, said on Wednesday.

The project cost is estimated at 120 million-130 million euros ($130.6 million-$141.5 million), Togrul Kocharli, SOCAR Trading's chief project officer, said.

The terminal's starting annual capacity is estimated at 36 million British thermal units (mBtu) with a possibility to increase it to 100 mBtu, he said, adding that Cote d'Ivoire would be a natural gas regional hub for neighbouring countries.

Kocharli said that first natural gas supplies to the terminal were planned from mid-2018.

Azeri state energy firm SOCAR acquired a 26 percent stake in Ivory Coast LNG, an international consortium with Total, Shell , Golar, Endeavor Energy and Cote d'Ivoire state companies Petroci and CI Energies in November 2016. ($1 = 0.9185 euro) (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Susan Thomas)