BAKU, June 4 Azerbaijan plans to produce 40.7 million tonnes of oil and 30.2 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas in 2015, a senior official at Azeri state energy firm SOCAR said on Thursday.

This compares with 41.9 million tonnes of oil and 29.6 bcm of gas last year. The previous forecasts for this year were 40.3 million tonnes of oil and 29 bcm of gas.

Rakhman Gurbanov, vice-president of oil-gas production and transportation, said at the annual Caspian Oil and Gas 2015 conference in Baku that SOCAR should produce 8.3 million tonnes of oil in 2015, the same as in 2014, and 6.5 bcm of gas, down from 7.2 bcm last year.

He said 6.5 million tonnes of oil produced by SOCAR would be processed, while 1.7 million tonnes would be exported; 4.85 bcm of gas would be used for domestic needs and 1.2 bcm - exported.

Crude oil and condensate production in Azerbaijan rose to 14.2 million tonnes in the first four months of 2015 from 13.6 million a year earlier, driven by rising oil output at the main Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields operated by Britain's BP.

