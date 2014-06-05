BAKU, June 5 German utility RWE said
on Thursday it was moving ahead with an evaluation of
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan gas and oil deposit in the Caspian Sea
after some technical delays, and planned to drill wells next
year.
RWE and Azeri state energy firm SOCAR signed a memorandum of
understanding in 2010 and planned to sign a production-sharing
agreement over the Nakhchivan deposit in 2011, but have made
little progress since then, leading to criticism from SOCAR.
"We are a little bit in delay in this term, but with regard
to the entire project cycle we are still in a good shape,"
Martin Wellens, RWE's new projects department head for Europe
and the CIS, told journalists on the sidelines of the Caspian
Oil & Gas conference.
He said the company planned to complete seismic
re-processing works within the next weeks and to finish its
interpretation within two months in order to discuss the
information and next steps with SOCAR.
"We hope to close everything (preparation works) within the
next months and ... to drill our well in the beginning of the
next year," Wellens said.
The Nakhchivan deposit is 90 km (55 miles) south of the
Azeri capital, Baku, at a depth of 400-600 metres below the
surface of the Caspian Sea. It was first discovered by Azeri oil
explorers in 1960 and prepared for drilling in 1994.
ExxonMobil expressed interest in the deposit in 1997
and signed a contract with SOCAR at the time, but declined to
continue exploration, citing the absence of significant reserves
at the field.
According to preliminary government estimates, Nakhchivan
may contain up to 300 billion cubic metres of gas.
RWE signed an agreement with SOCAR in April to examine the
potential for oil and gas under the shallow waters off
Azerbaijan's Caspian coast.
The joint study would make a geological and geophysical
evaluation in order to identify exploration opportunities in the
area, which covers 850 square kilometres off the Absheron
peninsula, south of Baku. The area does not include the
Nakhchivan deposit.
RWE did not provide an estimate of the area's reserve
potential other than to say the basin is near other "world class
oil and gas discoveries".
