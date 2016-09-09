BAKU, Sept 9 Azeri state oil company Socar will issue on Sept. 20 dollar-denominated Eurobonds for Azeri citizens, a source in the company told Reuters on Friday.

The volume of the issue was not immediately known. Details of the issue will be presented on Sept. 16, the source said.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)