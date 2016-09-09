BRIEF-BioAmber says it has no corporate debt after loan repayment
* BioAmber announces reimbursement of corporate debt and closing of public offering
BAKU, Sept 9 Azeri state oil company Socar will issue on Sept. 20 dollar-denominated Eurobonds for Azeri citizens, a source in the company told Reuters on Friday.
The volume of the issue was not immediately known. Details of the issue will be presented on Sept. 16, the source said.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
* BioAmber announces reimbursement of corporate debt and closing of public offering
* German inflation seen at 4-year high in Jan after state data German nationwide number released at 1300 GMT
Jan 30 Citigroup Inc said on Monday it would speed up the transformation of its U.S. mortgage business by exiting servicing operations by the end of 2018.