BRIEF-Shriram City Union Finance Dec-qtr profit falls
* Dec quarter net profit 1.58 billion rupees versus profit 1.74 billion rupees year ago
BAKU, Sept 9 Azeri state oil company SOCAR will issue $100 million worth of dollar-denominated Eurobonds for Azeri citizens on Sept. 20, the country's financial markets regulator said on Friday.
The five-year papers will be placed at a yield of annualised 5 percent. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* Dec quarter net profit 1.58 billion rupees versus profit 1.74 billion rupees year ago
PARIS, Jan 30 French energy sector unions have called for a strike in the gas and electricity sector to protest wage freezes in the sector for 2017, CGT trade union said in a statement on Monday.
* Union Bank of India Ltd - seeks members' nod for issue of shares on preferential basis to government of India (GOI) upto INR 1.80 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kiQGJx) Further company coverage: