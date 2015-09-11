BAKU, Sept 11 Azerbaijan cancelled a European
Commission delegation visit on Friday and said it might review
relations with the EU after the bloc's parliament called on it
to free an investigative journalist and several human rights
figures.
Rights activists in the oil- and gas-exporting former Soviet
republic have accused President Ilham Aliyev of waging a broad
campaign to muzzle dissent by jailing his critics. Baku says the
country enjoys full free speech and a lively opposition media.
The European Parliament passed a resolution on Thursday
calling for the immediate and unconditional release of
investigative journalist Khadija Ismayilova and several other
Azeri human rights activists and lawyers.
"The decision to cancel the (European Commission) visit is
linked to a biased resolution on Azerbaijan," the Azeri foreign
ministry said in a statement.
"In general, we should review our ties with the European
Union, where anti-Azeri and anti-Islam tendencies are strong."
Aliyev's government says the Caspian Sea country, a mainly
Muslim republic of 9 million people, enjoys full freedom of
speech and a lively opposition media.
Despite criticism of its rights record, the West has courted
Azerbaijan as an alternative to Russia for oil and gas supplies.
The European Commission delegation had been due to visit
Azerbaijan next week to discuss a proposed strategic partnership
agreement.
The Foreign Ministry on Friday summoned Malena Mard, the
resident EU delegation chief in Azerbaijan, over the resolution
and told this was a blow to Azeri-EU relations.
"The constant biased attitude of the European parliament to
Azerbaijan shows that the human rights issue is used as a tool
of political pressure on the country," said Mahmud
Mammadguliyev, a deputy foreign minister.
"But the European parliament members should know that these
attempts are doomed to be unsuccessful from the very beginning."
Ismayilova, 39, works for U.S. government-funded Radio Free
Europe/Radio Liberty and is known for exposing corruption among
Baku's ruling elite. She was sentenced on Sept. 1 to 7 1/2 years
in jail after being convicted of embezzlement, illegal business
activities, tax evasion and abuse of her position.
Rights groups condemned the case as politically motivated.
Azerbaijan jailed two rights activists in August and one
more in April.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Additional reporting and writing
by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Mark Heinrich)