BAKU May 24 Tens of millions of television
viewers will tune into Europe's annual pop music contest in the
former Soviet republic of Azerbaijan this weekend, but a war of
words over human rights may drown out the singing,
self-promotion and kitschy costumes.
Hundreds of excited Eurovision Song Contest fans have
already arrived in the oil-rich Azeri capital of Baku, which has
undergone a $60 million facelift in preparation for the event
with a shiny new 23,000-seat rectangular Crystal Hall on the
shores of the Caspian Sea at the centre of the celebrations.
"People are very friendly in Azerbaijan and food is
fantastic. We enjoy being here and we love Eurovision," said
Dmitry, a 19-year-old flag-draped fan from Moldova, accompanied
by new Azeri friends.
The multi-purpose Crystal Hall arena was built by a German
firm in eight months for an undisclosed sum of money.
But human rights groups say some buildings in the centre of
Baku were specifically torn down with the song contest in mind
and that the forced eviction of residents, especially in areas
around the Crystal Hall, casts a shadow over the event.
Azerbaijan won the right to host the annual contest last
year in Germany with the victory of its entry, the love song
"Running Scared", from Eldar Gasimov and Nigar Jamal, better
known as Ell/Nikki.
It is the fifth former Soviet republic after Estonia,
Latvia, Ukraine and Russia and the second Muslim country after
Turkey to host the event.
DECORATIONS AND DEMONSTRATIONS
In preparation, Azerbaijan has trained thousands of police,
temporary staff and volunteers in basic foreign language skills
to welcome contest participants and cope with the thousands of
fans arriving from around Europe.
"I have been trained for a few months and can speak basic
English now," said Elchin Guluzade, a 43-year-old taxi driver,
who drives one of the dozens of cabs bought ahead of the event.
Taxis as well as buses and streets of the capital Baku are
decorated with Eurovision emblems and the slogan "Light your
fire!" Locals and guests stroll around in Azeri national colours
of red and green as well as blue Eurovision t-shirts and caps.
"I think that many more people will learn about our
beautiful country after Eurovision and many more will come to
see it," 19-year-old student Sabina Mehdiyeva said, adding her
voice to many Baku residents who welcomed the contest.
Despite the effort to highlight progress that the
oil-producing nation of nine million people has made since
independence in 1991, critics of President Ilham Aliyev's
government have taken the opportunity to air allegations of
human rights abuses.
Critics accuse Aliyev, who in 2003 succeeded his father to
the presidency of the Caspian Sea country north of Iran, of
clamping down on dissent, but Baku says the country enjoys full
freedom of speech and a vibrant opposition press.
Dozens of peaceful protesters were arrested this month in
central Baku during rallies and marches demanding democracy and
the resignation of the government.
"A stern crackdown of freedom of expression, dissent, NGOs,
critical journalists, in fact anyone who criticises the Aliyev
regime too strongly, and we've seen this continue right up until
the Eurovision Song Contest," Amnesty International Europe and
Central Asia director John Dalhuisen told Reuters.
But senior Azeri officials responded to allegations by
calling them "anti-Azeri propaganda."
"Their conclusions do not correspond with reality", said Ali
Hasanov, head of the public and political issues department at
the presidential administration.
The government is also under fire from Islamic figures as
well who object to the Eurovision pageant. Senior Iranian cleric
Ayatollah Sobhani has issued a statement urging Muslims in the
region to protest what he described as "anti-Islamic behaviour".
The song contest, which is a major showbusiness event in
many participating countries, has also been marred by the
decision of Armenia to pull out of the contest this month.
The move underscored tensions over Nagorno-Karabakh, a
mainly Armenian-populated enclave inside Azerbaijan which
Armenian forces seized control of after the collapse of the
Soviet Union.
STOMPING GRANNIES
In the contest itself, 10 countries out of 18 have already
qualified in the first Eurovision semi-final this week, while 10
more will be selected on Thursday to participate in the grand
final on Saturday night.
Six more participants, including Azerbaijan, are already
included in the final without participating in semi-finals.
Eurovision, which draws more than 100 million viewers almost
every year, parades a wide array of musical styles in original
songs, mostly from relatively unknown artists.
List of participants this year includes Russian rural folk
group "Buranovskiye Babushki" (Grannies from Buranovo),
septuagenarian British crooner Engelbert Humperdinck and
eccentric pop duo Jedward - twins from Ireland, much beloved by
teenagers in Europe.
Russian grannies and 28-year-old Swedish diva Loreen are
regarded by bookmakers as top rivals ahead in the final.
Buranovskiye Babushki, clad in the traditional red
headscarfs and long dresses of their Russian northern region of
Udmurtia, stomping feet shod in tree bark shoes and urging the
audience to dance, were a hit at this week's semi-finals.
Loreen is still to perform her emotional "Euphoria" song in
the second semi-final on Thursday.
