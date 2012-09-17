UPDATE 1-Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is sitting on more than $1.6 billion of gains in its investment in Apple Inc. after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
BAKU, Sept 17 At least three people were killed and two were injured after three explosions tore through a chemical plant outside Azerbaijan's capital of Baku on Monday, sparking a fire, government and judicial authorities said.
"Three people were killed, one is still missing and two were injured as a result of the incident," said a joint statement by the Emergency Ministry and the state prosecutor's office in the former Soviet republic.
The cause of the blasts in the fuel tanks of a privately-owned detergent plant was not immediately clear but they were powerful enough to ignite a large fire.
Local news agencies citing police sources said as many as five were killed and several were injured.
Television images showed flames rising from the factory and ambulances outside the building in the city of Sumgait, some 19 miles (30 km) outside of Baku. Firefighters were on the scene. (Reporting by Afet Mehdiyeva and Margarita Antidze; writing by Margarita Antidze; and Thomas Grove; editing by Mark Heinrich)
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.
SAO PAULO, Feb 24 Vale SA has stepped up the search for a new chief executive officer as Murilo Ferreira announced his departure, signaling efforts by some top shareholders to shield the world's No. 1 iron producer from political interference, three people with direct knowledge of the situation said on Friday.