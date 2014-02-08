BAKU Feb 8 British oil major BP said on Saturday gas exports from Azerbaijan to Turkey would reach normal levels soon after a drop due to technical problems at the terminal.

"The exports are rising now and they will be brought to the required level soon," Tamam Bayatly, spokeswoman for BP-Azerbaijan, told Reuters.

BP is a technical operator for the Shah Deniz gas and condensate field in Azerbaijan. It ships natural gas to Turkey via Georgia through the South Caucasus Pipeline (SPC), also known as the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum Pipeline.

Bayatly said export volumes dropped on Friday as a result of technical problems at the Sangachal terminal, but did not elaborate further.

The length of the SPC is more than 700 kilometres (400 miles). The gas produced at the offshore Shah Deniz field, the biggest in Azerbaijan, is supplied to Georgia and Turkey, while Azerbaijan also purchases part of this gas.

Gas exports via the SPC, which has an annual capacity of more than 8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas, rose to 4.7 bcm in 2013, up from 4 bcm exported in 2012.