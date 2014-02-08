UPDATE 2-Australia hauls in gas majors to boost local supply, cap prices
* Some companies call for domestic market gas reservation (Recasts with fresh Turnbull comment, adds graphic)
BAKU Feb 8 British oil major BP said on Saturday gas exports from Azerbaijan to Turkey would reach normal levels soon after a drop due to technical problems at the terminal.
"The exports are rising now and they will be brought to the required level soon," Tamam Bayatly, spokeswoman for BP-Azerbaijan, told Reuters.
BP is a technical operator for the Shah Deniz gas and condensate field in Azerbaijan. It ships natural gas to Turkey via Georgia through the South Caucasus Pipeline (SPC), also known as the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum Pipeline.
Bayatly said export volumes dropped on Friday as a result of technical problems at the Sangachal terminal, but did not elaborate further.
The length of the SPC is more than 700 kilometres (400 miles). The gas produced at the offshore Shah Deniz field, the biggest in Azerbaijan, is supplied to Georgia and Turkey, while Azerbaijan also purchases part of this gas.
Gas exports via the SPC, which has an annual capacity of more than 8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas, rose to 4.7 bcm in 2013, up from 4 bcm exported in 2012.
SANTIAGO, March 14 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the world's largest, will look to restart operations after striking employees rejected an invitation to return to negotiations, the mine's president, Marcelo Castillo, said on Tuesday.
SYDNEY, March 15 Australia's top gas producers, led by ExxonMobil Corp and Royal Dutch Shell, are set to come under fire to supply more gas to the local market and curb soaring prices in crisis talks on Wednesday with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.