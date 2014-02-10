BAKU Feb 10 British oil major BP said on Monday it had restored gas exports from Azerbaijan to Turkey at a normal rate after a drop due to technical problems at the terminal which began on Friday.

"All technical problems at the terminal are solved," said Tamam Bayatly, spokeswoman for BP-Azerbaijan.

"Gas is now exported to Turkey, Georgia and Azerbaijan under international contracts."

BP is a technical operator for the Shah Deniz gas and condensate field in Azerbaijan. It ships natural gas to Turkey via Georgia through the South Caucasus Pipeline, also known as the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum Pipeline.

Export volumes dropped on Friday as a result of technical problems at the Sangachal terminal.

The pipeline is more than 700 kilometres (400 miles) long. The gas produced at the offshore Shah Deniz field, the biggest in Azerbaijan, is supplied to Georgia and Turkey, while Azerbaijan also purchases some.

Gas exports via the pipeline, which has an annual capacity of more than 8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas, rose to 4.7 bcm in 2013, up from 4 bcm exported in 2012.