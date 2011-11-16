BAKU Nov 16 ExxonMobil has agreed to sell its Swiss fuel supply business, Esso Schweiz, to Azeri national oil company SOCAR, giving the Caspian energy power access to end-users in Europe.

After a year's transition, SOCAR will sell refined fuels at former Esso forecourts rebranded with SOCAR's own name, SOCAR said in a statement.

It will take over several other Esso businesses in Switzerland, including a fuel wholesaler and aviation fuel supply businesses at Geneva and Zurich airports. (Reporting by Lada Yevgrashina; Writing by Melissa Akin in Moscow; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)