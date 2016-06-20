BAKU, June 20 Azerbaijan saw a 11 percent drop
year-on-year in foreign direct investment to $1.6 billion in the
first quarter of this year, the central bank said on Monday.
The extended slide in prices of oil, which together with gas
account for about 75 percent of state revenues and 45 percent
of the gross domestic product, hit growth, the budget, the
balance of payments, the manat currency and foreign exchange
reserves.
The ex-Soviet republic's central bank said 85.5 percent of
total FDI in January-March went into the oil and gas sector.
Azerbaijan's net financial assets declined twice
year-on-year to $3.4 billion, while obligations fell by 42.1
percent to $1.1 billion.
Total FDI was $7.5 billion last year compared with $8
billion in 2014.
