BRIEF-Wideopenwest files for IPO up to $100 mln
* Wideopenwest Inc files for IPO up to $100 million of common stock - sec filing
BAKU Aug 21 Azerbaijan's central bank has recommended the country's banks do not charge an exchange rate more than 1.055 manats per dollar amid a "frenzy" on the currency market, a source at the central bank said on Friday, citing a document sent to banks.
"To eliminate the frenzy on the currency market, the central bank has warned commercial banks. Banks were recommended to set the exchange rate for dollar sales at up to 1.055 manats," the source told Reuters.
"Against the backdrop of economic processes in neighbouring countries, a state of frenzy has arisen among the population of Azerbaijan," the source added. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Alexander Winning; editing by Polina Devitt)
* Wideopenwest Inc files for IPO up to $100 million of common stock - sec filing
SAO PAULO, March 23 Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA plans to sell a bigger stake than initially planned in subsidiary Light Energia SA, which wants to speed up the process to help reduce its debt, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Thursday.