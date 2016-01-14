(Corrects to specify forex sales only banned in banks' stand alone bureaux de change, not across board in commercial bank branches)

BAKU Jan 14 Azerbaijan's central bank has banned the sale of foreign exchange in stand alone bureaux de change operated by commercial banks, a spokesman for the regulator said on Thursday.

The move is the latest tightening of forex market regulation following a sharp drop in the manat currency against the dollar.

The manat has tumbled after Azerbaijan withdrew support for the currency on Dec. 21, after burning through over half its foreign currency reserves in an effort to defend it against the impact of falling oil prices. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Polina Devitt and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Christian Lowe)