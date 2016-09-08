(Adds detail, background)

BAKU, Sept 8 Azerbaijan's central bank conducted on Thursday $100 million in foreign exchange market interventions for the first time since mid-July to support the struggling manat currency.

The manat traded at 1,6403 against the dollar on Thursday , 0.6 percent weaker than at the beginning of the month and hovering near its lowest since mid-March.

Spiking demand for dollars has been dragging the currency of the central Caucasus republic down, prompting an increasing number of banks to halt or substantially limit forex sales.

Twice-weekly sales of foreign currency by the SOFAZ state oil fund of $50 million per auction have not been enough to meet demand, which has recently exceeded the offered volume by nearly 10 times.

Demand the auction on Thursday reached $402.56 billion.

