UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BAKU, Sept 8 Azerbaijan's central bank conducted on Thursday $100 million worth of foreign exchange market interventions for the first time since July, supporting the struggling manat currency. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts