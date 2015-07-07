BRIEF-New York Shipping Exchange says raised $9.8 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* Files to say it has raised $9.8 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $16.4 million - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2nsryBE)
BAKU, July 7 Azerbaijan's foreign currency reserves rose by $89.4 million to $8.5 billion in June, the central bank said on Tuesday.
Its reserves have fallen from $13.7 billion at the end of 2014 as the central bank has intervened to support the country's manat currency.
Azerbaijan's reserves rose in May by $42.9 million to $8.4 billion. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Winning)
WASHINGTON, March 23 U.S. President Donald Trump made a final push on Thursday to win over skeptical members of his own Republican Party to begin dismantling Obamacare in the House of Representatives or risk failure on one of his top legislative priorities.