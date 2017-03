BAKU, Sept 4 Azerbaijan's foreign currency reserves declined to $7.315 billion in August from $8.501 billion in July, the central bank said on Friday.

The bank's reserves have fallen from $13.7 billion at the end of 2014 as the central bank has intervened to support the country's manat currency.

Azerbaijan's reserves declined in July by $18.7 million. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze and Polina Devitt; editing by)