BAKU Nov 2 Azerbaijan's $32 billion rainy-day oil fund plans to invest abroad in publicly traded shares, real estate and gold in 2012, the fund's executive director said on Wednesday.

The state oil fund holds proceeds from oil contracts, oil and gas sales, transit fees and other revenues. It has been used to finance social spending and infrastructure projects.

Most of the fund is currently invested in sovereign debt, although it has not said which countries' bonds it holds.

"We are now working on our investment programme for 2012, which envisages directing part of our funds into new ...instruments, particularly ... shares, real estate and gold," Shakhmar Movsumov told reporters.

Assets of the fund were $32 billion at Oct. 1, having risen from $22.8 billion at the end of 2010.

Movsumov did not specify which markets the fund was considering investing in.

He said the fund would appoint a foreign manager for equity investments but aimed to act independently in the future.