BAKU, April 20 Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ's assets rose by two percent from the beginning of this year to $34.3 billion by April 1, the fund said on Wednesday.

The fund's revenues reached 2.02 billion manats ($1.3 billion) in the first quarter of 2016, while its expenditure totalled 1.95 billion manats, SOFAZ said in a press release.

Revenue of about 1.9 billion manats was received from implementation of oil and gas agreements, it said.

