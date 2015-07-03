BAKU, July 3 Azerbaijan's state oil fund Sofaz
said on Friday it had bought 3 billion yuan ($500 million) worth
of Chinese bonds denominated in yuan, saying the purchase was
its first yuan investment and was designed to diversify its
currency exposures.
The $37 billion Sofaz sovereign wealth oil fund holds
proceeds from oil contracts, oil and gas sales, transit fees and
other revenue. It uses income from investments to pay for social
spending and infrastructure projects.
"As of July 1 2015, the first investments in Chinese yuan
have been made," the fund said in a statement. "Going forward,
Sofaz is planning to gain exposure to Chinese equity markets."
The fund said it had taken steps to obtain the qualified
foreign institution investors license granted by the China
Securities Regulatory Commission.
A Sofaz official had said in June that the fund would
continue to diversify its real estate portfolio, made up
primarily of core and commercial assets across key European and
Asia Pacific markets.
The fund had spent 2.8 percent of its assets on real estate
in Europe, Asia and Australia as of Dec. 31, 2014.
The fund's assets rose 3.42 percent year-on-year to $37.1
billion by Jan. 1, 2015.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze;
