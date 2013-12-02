BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU Dec 2 Azerbaijan's state oil fund said it had invested $475 million to help fund construction of the new Star oil refinery in the west of Turkey.
The fund said on Monday it would provide another $300 million next year for the $5 billion refinery project, which aims to start production in mid-2017 with an annual crude processing capacity of 10 million tonnes.
Azeri state energy company SOCAR is building the Star refinery in partnership with Turcas Petrol to supply Turkish petrochemical company Petkim and reduce Turkey's dependence on imported refined products.
The $34 billion Azeri state oil fund invests the revenue from its oil contracts, oil and gas sales, transit fees and other revenues and uses the proceeds to help finance social spending and infrastructure projects.
SOCAR said earlier this year it would also borrow about $3 billion on the international markets to finance the project.
SOCAR signed a $3.46 billion engineering procurement and construction contract with a consortium comprising Tecnicas Reunidas, Saipem, GS Engineering & Construction and Itochu Corp in May. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Jane Baird)
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.