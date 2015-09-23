BAKU, Sept 23 Azerbaijan's state oil fund Sofaz has made its first real estate investment in Japan, buying retail property Kirarito Ginza in Tokyo for 52.3 billion yen ($435 million) with Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, it said on Wednesday.

The fund said it bought the property from Elliott Advisors Asia Limited and Orix Corporation.

The $37 billion Sofaz sovereign wealth oil fund holds proceeds from oil contracts, oil and gas sales, transit fees and other revenue. It uses income from investments to pay for social spending and infrastructure projects.

"We are delighted to have made our first foray into the Japanese real estate market. Our investment rationale for this asset is based on its capital preservation capacity," Shahmar Movsumov, the fund's executive director, said in a statement, adding it saw potential to enhance the property's return over the medium to long term.

Kirarito Ginza is on prestigious Chou Avenue, Ginza. Built in 2014, its gross floor area is approximately 15,647 square metres (168,400 square feet).

Sofaz bought 3 billion yuan ($500 million) worth of Chinese bonds denominated in yuan in July, saying the purchase was designed to diversify its currency exposures.

A Sofaz official had said in June that the fund would continue to diversify its real estate portfolio, which includes commercial assets across European and Asia Pacific markets.

The fund had spent 2.8 percent of its assets on real estate in Europe, Asia and Australia as of Dec. 31, 2014, and rose 3.42 percent year-on-year to $37.1 billion by Jan. 1, 2015. ($1 = 120.1400 yen) (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova and Margarita Antidze; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)