HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 22 at 9:26 p.m. EST/FEB 23 0226 GMT
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
BAKU Oct 4 BP-Azerbajan said on Thursday the gas flows from Azeri Shah Deniz fields to Turkey were halted last night due to an "an incident" after reports of a pipeline blast.
"Last night we stopped gas supplies to the system of (Turkish company) Botas, on request of this company, due to an incident. But gas flows to Georgia, Azerbaijan as well as to pumping stations of Baku-Tbilici-Ceyhan oil pipeline continue," BP-Azerbaijan's spokeswoman Tamam Bayatly told Reuters.
She declined to say whether a blast in Turkey caused the gas flows stoppage. Earlier on Thursday Turkish energy officials said the gas supplies were stopped due to an explosion in Turkey.
BP-Azerbaijan is the operator of Shah Deniz, which produces about 25 million cubic metres of gas per day.
Feb 22 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
* BlueScope Steel worries coal prices could rise (Adds BlueScope Steel comment)
KODAIKANAL, India, Feb 22 In the early morning darkness, Devendran P. walks up a hill to a solar observatory in India's southern hill town of Kodaikanal, trudging the same path his father and grandfather walked in a century-old family tradition of studying the sun.