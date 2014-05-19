BAKU May 19 Azeri state energy company SOCAR's
exports of natural gas are set to fall to 2.6 billion cubic
metres (bcm) in 2014 from 2.84 bcm last year on lower volumes to
Russia, a SOCAR official said on Monday.
There will be lower exports from gas fields where SOCAR
operates alone, but not from Shah Deniz, where it works with
foreign companies including BP and Statoil,
Kamal Abbasov, SOCAR's gas export department's deputy head, told
Reuters.
"The decline in gas exports this year is linked to the fact
that we will reduce gas exports to Russia to 1 bcm from 1.4 bcm
last year," Abbasov said.
Azerbaijan suspended gas shipments to Russia on Jan. 13
citing maintenance work on a motorway between the Azeri capital
Baku and the Russian border adjacent to the pipeline.
It has not yet resumed Russian shipments but it is ready to
fulfil its obligations, SOCAR's president said last week.
Prior to the suspension, Azeri gas supplies to Russia
amounted to 3 million cubic metres a day, a small fraction of
Russia's total gas consumption.
Abbasov said SOCAR would export 0.4 bcm of gas to Iran, the
same as last year, while exports to neighbouring Georgia would
rise to 1.2 bcm this year from 1.04 bcm.
SOCAR exported 36 million cubic metres of gas to Russia in
the first four months of 2014, down from 684 bcm in the same
period last year.
It exported 575 bcm to Georgia, up from 419 bcm, and sent
151 bcm to Iran versus 149 bcm in the same period a year
earlier.
SOCAR produced 7.309 bcm of gas in 2013 while Azerbaijan's
total gas production was 29.2 bcm. It plans to produce 27-28 bcm
of gas this year.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze;
editing by Jason Neely)