* Three groups competing for Azeri gas route to Europe
* May face competition with a fourth project
* Bayerngas may to join Nabucco pipeline group
* TAP says Southern Gas Corridor to be opened "step by step"
By Margarita Antidze
TBILISI, Sept 30 Rival European pipeline groups
launched a final charm offensive on Azerbaijan to win the rights
to export its gas a day ahead of a deadline that may reshape
future gas flows to Europe.
Three consortiums, Nabucco, Interconnector
Turkey-Greece-Italy (ITGI) and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline
(TAP), are vying to build the infrastructure to carry gas from
the second phase of Azerbaijan's major Shah Deniz gas field to
Europe.
Azerbaijan is expected to decide which project to prioritise
before the end of 2011, while the deadline for consortiums to
submit their technical and commercial proposals is set for
Oct.1.
Shah Deniz, being developed by BP , Statoil
and Azeri SOCAR, is estimated to contain 1.2 trillion cubic
metres of gas, which European companies hope can supply them for
decades and reduce their dependence on Russian gas.
Days before the deadline, BP said it was mulling a fourth
option -- a pipeline from Turkey to the Romanian-Hungarian
border -- potentially forcing them to adjust
projects and take more steps to persuade Azerbaijan and Shah
Deniz partners to choose their route over the others.
On Friday, the EU-backed Nabucco consortium said Germany's
Bayerngas intended may join the group as a seventh member,
boosting the project's competitiveness.
Nabucco, which is backed by OMV, Germany's RWE ,
Hungary's MOL , Turkey's Botas, BEH of Bulgaria and
Romania's Transgaz , aims to transport up to 31
billion cubic metres (bcm) a year by 2017.
"Germany's gas demand will rise not least because of its
nuclear energy exit decision and due to falling gas production
in Europe," Gerhard Roiss, chief executive of Austrian energy
company OMV ", said in a statement.
SIZE MATTERS
Analysts have said Azerbaijan and Shah Deniz partners were
becoming frustrated at the slow progress of the three projects
which means BP's fresh proposal could offer some advantage
because it plans to transport smaller volumes and would be one
of the least costly.
Rival TAP consortium also rushed to highlight the fact that
unlike Nabucco it had smaller scale ambitions.
"It is important to be realistic about the amounts of gas
currently available for the Southern Gas Corridor," Michael
Hoffmann, TAP's external relations director, said in e-mailed
remarks to questions from Reuters.
"Azerbaijan and Europe need to open the Southern Gas
Corridor step by step, piece by piece, by choosing the most
practical solution for now," he said.
TAP is designed to transport gas from the Caspian region via
Greece and Albania and across the Adriatic Sea to southern Italy
and onward to western Europe.
The pipeline is expected to carry 10-20 billion cubic metres
(bcm) of gas per year, while ITGI aims to bring 8-12 bcm via
Turkey to Italy.
"It would be prohibitively expensive to build a very large
dedicated pipeline now for these (bigger) volumes which will
become available much later," Hoffmann said.
After discovery of new gas deposits, Azerbaijan wants to
produce 50-55 bcm of gas per year by 2025, double the country's
current output, with 70 percent of that volume to be exported.
"The EU should support a transportation solution that caters
to present needs, rather than banking on sufficient volumes to
become accessible in the future, in order to justify the
construction of one large pipeline with empty capacity," he
said.
Hoffmann avoided saying the final cost of the project,
although earlier estimates for TAP were at 1.5 billion euros
($2.01 billion), while ITGI's cost was between 1.25 billion and
1.5 billion euros. Nabucco's cost was estimated at 7.9 billion
euros, but sources say that could rise to 12-15 billion euros.
($1 = 0.745 Euros)
