* Three groups competing for Azeri gas route to Europe

* May face competition with a fourth project

* Bayerngas may to join Nabucco pipeline group

* TAP says Southern Gas Corridor to be opened "step by step"

By Margarita Antidze

TBILISI, Sept 30 Rival European pipeline groups launched a final charm offensive on Azerbaijan to win the rights to export its gas a day ahead of a deadline that may reshape future gas flows to Europe.

Three consortiums, Nabucco, Interconnector Turkey-Greece-Italy (ITGI) and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), are vying to build the infrastructure to carry gas from the second phase of Azerbaijan's major Shah Deniz gas field to Europe.

Azerbaijan is expected to decide which project to prioritise before the end of 2011, while the deadline for consortiums to submit their technical and commercial proposals is set for Oct.1.

Shah Deniz, being developed by BP , Statoil and Azeri SOCAR, is estimated to contain 1.2 trillion cubic metres of gas, which European companies hope can supply them for decades and reduce their dependence on Russian gas.

Days before the deadline, BP said it was mulling a fourth option -- a pipeline from Turkey to the Romanian-Hungarian border -- potentially forcing them to adjust projects and take more steps to persuade Azerbaijan and Shah Deniz partners to choose their route over the others.

On Friday, the EU-backed Nabucco consortium said Germany's Bayerngas intended may join the group as a seventh member, boosting the project's competitiveness.

Nabucco, which is backed by OMV, Germany's RWE , Hungary's MOL , Turkey's Botas, BEH of Bulgaria and Romania's Transgaz , aims to transport up to 31 billion cubic metres (bcm) a year by 2017.

"Germany's gas demand will rise not least because of its nuclear energy exit decision and due to falling gas production in Europe," Gerhard Roiss, chief executive of Austrian energy company OMV ", said in a statement.

SIZE MATTERS

Analysts have said Azerbaijan and Shah Deniz partners were becoming frustrated at the slow progress of the three projects which means BP's fresh proposal could offer some advantage because it plans to transport smaller volumes and would be one of the least costly.

Rival TAP consortium also rushed to highlight the fact that unlike Nabucco it had smaller scale ambitions.

"It is important to be realistic about the amounts of gas currently available for the Southern Gas Corridor," Michael Hoffmann, TAP's external relations director, said in e-mailed remarks to questions from Reuters.

"Azerbaijan and Europe need to open the Southern Gas Corridor step by step, piece by piece, by choosing the most practical solution for now," he said.

TAP is designed to transport gas from the Caspian region via Greece and Albania and across the Adriatic Sea to southern Italy and onward to western Europe.

The pipeline is expected to carry 10-20 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas per year, while ITGI aims to bring 8-12 bcm via Turkey to Italy.

"It would be prohibitively expensive to build a very large dedicated pipeline now for these (bigger) volumes which will become available much later," Hoffmann said.

After discovery of new gas deposits, Azerbaijan wants to produce 50-55 bcm of gas per year by 2025, double the country's current output, with 70 percent of that volume to be exported.

"The EU should support a transportation solution that caters to present needs, rather than banking on sufficient volumes to become accessible in the future, in order to justify the construction of one large pipeline with empty capacity," he said.

Hoffmann avoided saying the final cost of the project, although earlier estimates for TAP were at 1.5 billion euros ($2.01 billion), while ITGI's cost was between 1.25 billion and 1.5 billion euros. Nabucco's cost was estimated at 7.9 billion euros, but sources say that could rise to 12-15 billion euros. ($1 = 0.745 Euros) (Additional reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt; editing by Keiron Henderson)