* SOCAR says ready to sell 1 bcm to Bulgaria
* SOCAR seeks BP as partner in new Azeri-Turkish
route-source
By Lada Yevgrashina
BAKU, Nov 16 Azerbaijan is in talks with
BP and Turkey's Botas on the export of excess gas volumes
for the next six years, the state energy company said, providing
a source of gas for European consumers keen to cut dependence on
Russia.
"SOCAR has some free volumes of gas, and we are ready to
sell 1 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas to Bulgaria," Murad
Heydarov, adviser to SOCAR's president, told reporters,
referring to an annual volume on offer.
"We started talks with BP and Botas about deliveries of
these small volumes to south-east Europe and using their
infrastructure," he added.
It was not immediately clear which route could carry the
additional gas.
Bulgaria needs 4-5 bcm per year, almost all of which is
purchased from Russia. Azerbaijan, for its part, has been
receptive to overtures from proponents of a so-called "southern
corridor", promising to help diversify sales away from Russia.
Azerbaijan currently sells gas in the domestic market, to
neighbouring Georgia and Turkey via the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum
pipeline and to Russia. The pipeline pumps gas from the Shah
Deniz field at a full capacity of 5 bcm per year.
Heydarov did not specify when deliveries could start.
"We should clarify how technically possible it is to deliver
SOCAR's excess gas to the western border of Turkey with the
European Union through the existing infrastructure," he said.
BIG GAS
SOCAR and its partners must pick from four contenders to
carry gas from the second phase of Shah Deniz, about 10 bcm.
The European Union, keen to establish alternatives to
Russian gas, is backing the 33 bcm, 3,000 km Nabucco pipeline
project, but the top EU energy official has said it will be
"very expensive" at 10 billion euros.
The U.S. energy envoy to the region, Richard Morningstar,
said Nabucco still had Washington's political backing but
suggested they choose as a first option something cheaper and
more scaleable to the gas volumes available.
But the two smaller consortia -- the Trans Adriatic Pipeline
and Interconnector Turkey-Greece-Italy -- propose to run their
pipelines through Greece and could run into financial obstacles
if Greece defaults or exits the euro zone.
In the debate surrounding the routes, a dark-horse option
has emerged in the form of a pipeline backed by BP, one of Azeri
national oil company SOCAR's partners in Shah Deniz.
A source at SOCAR, which has said Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum will
be inadequate to handle Shah Deniz II and has proposed a new
Azerbaijan-Turkey route, said the company was trying to bring in
BP as a partner on that proposal too.
"BP is not interested yet in a construction of a new big gas
pipeline on the territories of Azerbaijan and Turkey to the EU
border, because it operates the existing pipeline
Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, which ships gas from the first phase of
Shah Deniz," he said.
"SOCAR is trying to change BP's mind as BP itself expects to
get more gas from other projects in Azerbaijan," he added.
BP declined to comment.
Azerbaijan expects gas production to increase to 50 bcm per
year by 2025 from the 25.3 bcm expected this year.
"The expected substantial rise in gas production explains
SOCAR's interest in such pipelines, which can react to planned
rises in exports in a flexible way," the source said.
(Writing by Margarita Antidze in Tbilisi; editing by Melissa
Akin and Jane Baird)