BAKU Feb 7 Azerbaijan stopped shipping gas to Turkey from its giant Shah Deniz gas field, where production was halted on Monday because of a glitch during maintenance works, a spokeswoman for the field operator said on Tuesday.

"Shah Deniz gas field was completely shut last night during planned repair works on the platform's electricity supply system," BP Azerbaijan spokeswoman Tamam Bayatly told Reuters.

"Works to resume production at the platform are currently under way. We expect these works to be completed this evening and export to be resumed."

Shah Deniz produces about 25 million cubic metres of gas per day. (Reporting by Lada Yevgrashina; Writing by Margarita Antidze and Melissa Akin; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)