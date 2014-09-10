BAKU, Sept 10 Azerbaijan state energy company
SOCAR has issued a tender for the joint exploration of two major
gas deposits in the Caspian Sea with total preliminary reserves
of about 600 billion cubic metres (bcm), SOCAR's first
vice-president said.
The tender is for the Umid and Babek gas deposits,
Khoshbakht Yusifzade told reporters.
SOCAR said in 2010 it had found at least 200 bcm of gas at
the Umid field in the Caspian Sea, describing it as the largest
discovery since the giant Shah Deniz deposit that was operated
by a consortium of companies led by BP and was estimated
to contain 1.2 trillion cubic metres of gas.
SOCAR has produced 390 million cubic metres of gas and
65,000 tonnes of condensate at Umid since 2010, but the company
had faced technical problems in the production process, a source
at SOCAR said.
"That's why the company decided to announce a tender for
joint exploration," the source, who did not want to be named,
told Reuters.
The source said average daily production at Umid had fallen
to 630,000 cubic metres this year from 638,000 cubic metres in
2013 and 1.5 million cubic metres in 2012.
Babek has estimated reserves of 400 bcm of gas and 80
million tonnes of condensate.
Azerbaijan's total gas reserves are estimated at 3-5
trillion cubic metres. The ex-Soviet republic is being courted
by the West for its energy reserves in the Caspian Sea as Europe
sees Azeri gas as an alternative to its reliance on Russia.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze;
Editing by Susan Thomas)