BAKU, Sept 4 Azerbaijan expects a rise in its natural gas production from 2020 after the launch of the large Azeri gas project Shah Deniz II, the energy and industry minister said on Wednesday.

Natik Aliyev said the energy-rich country would be able to produce 40 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas a year from 2020, up from the current 27 bcm.

In June, Shah Deniz II partners BP, Azeri state oil company SOCAR, Total and Statoil chose the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) over its Austria-based rival Nabucco West.

The TAP project, which launches in 2019, plans to deliver 10 billion cubic metres of gas from Shah Deniz II each year. The expected investment will be more than $40 billion including pipelines, reducing Europe's dependence on Russian gas.

"I'm sure that Azerbaijan has big opportunities in gas production. Implementation of the TAP project should give impetus not only to gas production, but also to new gas discoveries," Aliyev said.

A Turkish pipeline will carry the Azeri gas from the Caspian Sea and link to TAP, which will extend to southern Italy via Greece and Albania.